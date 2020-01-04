× Poor shooting for UConn as they get blown out by USF

TAMPA – The UConn Men’s Basketball team was handed their fifth loss of the season and second in a row on Saturday when they were defeated by the South Florida Bulls 75-60.

The Huskies went in to the half only down by seven points. The lead swelled up to nearly 20 points early in the second half.

UConn has had their offensive struggles all season long, and those continued in today’s loss where they shot a meager 40.7% from the field and 37.5% from long-range.

James Bouknight lead the way for the Huskies with 11 points on 4-11 shooting off of the bench and Akok Akok was close behind with 10 points of his own.

UConn falls to 9-5 on the season and are now 0-2 in American Athletic Conference play.

The Huskies look to get back in the win column on Wednesday when they return home to take on Tulane.