Waterbury Fire Department battles four-story blaze
WATERBURY – Around 5:40 p.m., Waterbury firefighters were dispatched to 832 North Main Street for reports of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, crews noticed a heavy fire in the first floor bodega.
As of now, there are no injuries to report, but Red Cross is on-scene to assist those that are now displaced by the blaze.
The Red Cross states that there are two families, a total of 15 people, that they are assisting tonight as they are displaced.
Everyone else is able to go back into their homes.
This is a developing story.
41.564017 -73.030775