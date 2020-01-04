× Waterbury Fire Department battles four-story blaze

WATERBURY – Around 5:40 p.m., Waterbury firefighters were dispatched to 832 North Main Street for reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews noticed a heavy fire in the first floor bodega.

As of now, there are no injuries to report, but Red Cross is on-scene to assist those that are now displaced by the blaze.

The Red Cross states that there are two families, a total of 15 people, that they are assisting tonight as they are displaced.

Everyone else is able to go back into their homes.

This is a developing story.