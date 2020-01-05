Brisk & chilly today; possible snow showers Monday a.m.; tracking snow for Tuesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is quite blustery under partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s. The gusty winds will make feel like it's in the 20s.

There is a chance for some light snow Monday morning for the commute. Again doesn't look like much but a coating in some spots inland possible. It will not be much but given the timing it could slow things down during the morning commute.

There's another chance for snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. Latest computer models show the storm tracking off the Del-Marva Peninsula than northeast just south Nantucket. With this latest scenario, most of Connecticut will get snow with some rain mixed in along the shore, especially during the on-set of the storm. The snow will continue Tuesday night before tapering off by Wednesday morning. If the storm tracks further south, than we miss the accumulating snows. Snow-lovers, while there is some hope, don't get too excited about this one because temps will warm in the 40s and 50s by next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, brisk and chilly. High: mid-upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with the chance for snow showers by the pre-dawn hours. Lows: 20s-30.

MONDAY: AM light snow, then partly cloudy. High: 35-40.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow developing by evening and continuing at night. High: 40.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for morning snow/mix, then clearing. High: Mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Chance late showers. High: 40s

SATURDAY: Rain, mild. High: 50s

