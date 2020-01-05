Connecticut Republican Assembly gathers in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Conservative groups from across Connecticut gathered Saturday at the Polish National Home in Hartford for the 2nd annual ‘Connecting Conservatives’ meeting.

The second annual event was organized by the Connecticut Republican Assembly, who call themselves "The Republican Wing of the Republican Party". Politically like-minded people gathered share ideas and strategies.

There were pro-life groups, Christian homeschoolers, a group to fight voter fraud and of course...No Tolls Connecticut. They had a booth set up with merchandise...and there was also plenty of Trump 2020 gear.

All this is a very 'blue' state. After reaching a tie in the State Senate in 2016, the Republicans lost ground in last year's election. They're a minority in both houses, and have no representatives in any statewide office, and no one in the state's Congressional delegation since Rep. Chris Shays lost a primary to Linda McMahon in 2010.

FOX61's Matt Caron asked event organizer Mark Anderson what it means to be Conservative in Connecticut. "It takes courage," he said. "I’ve only had the courage to have a Trump bumper sticker on my car for about 4 months but I’ve had a Republican sticker for a couple of years. It takes courage but then you start you start finding other people and you have the courage. Because we are going to have to be bold if we are going to turn this state around."

After a short speaking program, there was a panel discussion on the topic "understanding urban voters," something people we spoke with admitted…they need to do a better job at…in order to win more elections.

The General Assembly's 2020 session gavels in on February 5th.