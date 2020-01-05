Glastonbury holds interfaith vigil to speak out against hate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY— One community took a faith-based approach to stop violence. Community members held an interfaith vigil after multiple attacks on places of worship within the past several months.

As members of the community reflect on the violence around the world and the increased tensions overseas; they say coming together now is more crucial than ever.

Just last month a Rabbi’s home in New York was attacked and 5 people were stabbed, even a church in Texas saw violence after two people were killed before a gunman was shot dead by an armed congregant.

Amy Jackson-Grove said, “Seeing every day in the news I wake up to something that is the violence that is going on in the world. I want to be with people that want peace.”

Even as candles were lit and the procession of people gathered in front of this Glastonbury church… thoughts also went out to soldiers going overseas after the U.S. implemented a drone strike leading to rising tensions in the middle east.

Community members say it’s time to change the narrative.

“If we say our norms are that violence is not acceptable, that helps, that actually helps rebuild fabric of our community and helps establish that we reach out to each other and we protect each other and see to it that these things don’t happen,” said Rabbi Dr. Kari Tuling.

Other we spoke to say it’s important to keep the faith for better days.

Rev. Larissa Forsythe who is with the Congregational Church said, “My faith says that even in the worst of times God is working and so I believe that is happening… the turnout this evening is a testimony to that we long to connect to one another and so my prayer is to that in this time that it will prevail.

Rabbi Dr. Tuling said, “Faith is hard, you want to give up hope, you see these things in the news, and you think oh my god what’s happening. What you have to do is keep reaching out to people to know your neighbors, to talk to people, to join communities and to make these connections and if you do that, that what prevents the violence.”

Community members say they will continue to keep their faith and in light of recent events will still continue to gather and celebrate their faith.