Man dies in Milford Police custody; had been taken to hospital earlier, then released

MILFORD — Police say a man appeared ill while being booked into custody, was taken to the emergency room, and then returned to police custody, where he died early this morning.

According to a press release, police encountered the 31-year-old man during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon. When they discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant, he was brought to the police department. During processing, police say they noticed he was ‘displaying signs of medical distress’, and summoned paramedics. The man was taken to the emergency room at Milford Hospital, and was kept under observation for several hours.

Police say he was released about 11 p.m., after examination by the ER staff. Police took him back to their holding facility.

Police say he was ‘closely monitored’ while in his cell. At approximately 5 a.m., he was found to be unresponsive. Police say that officers performed lifesaving resuscitation measures until paramedics arrived and transported the man to Milford ER. The male was pronounced deceased at that time by Emergency Room Staff.

According to Milford Police, the State Police Central District Major Crimes Squad responded to investigate the circumstances surrounding the untimely death.

Police have not released the man’s name, or the charges for which he was detained.

