Police identify man killed in Ansonia police shooting

ANSONIA — Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death by police last week when officials say he charged at officers with a knife in his hand.

State police said Saturday that 30-year-old Michael Gregory, of Ansonia, was the person killed by Ansonia police Thursday.

Officials also named the officers involved in the confrontation: Sgt. Christopher Flynn and Officers Brendon Nelson and Wojciech Podgorski.

Authorities did not say which of the officers fired their guns. Police previously said one of the officers fired at least one shot when Gregory charged at police at his estranged girlfriend’s home.

