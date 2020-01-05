The Real Story: CBIA President Joe Brennan on CT business in 2020

Joe Brennan is President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA), the state's largest business organization. He offers his outlook for the state economy in 2020, and what his members want to see (and what they don't want to see) coming out of the next legislative session, which starts on February 5th.
