AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

The Real Story: CBIA President Joe Brennan on CT business in 2020

Posted 4:04 PM, January 5, 2020, by and


Joe Brennan is President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA), the state's largest business organization. He offers his outlook for the state economy in 2020, and what his members want to see (and what they don't want to see) coming out of the next legislative session, which starts on February 5th.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.