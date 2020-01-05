The Real Story: Congressman John Larson (D-1st)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Among the questions for the veteran 1st District Representative: Why he voted to impeach President Trump, and why Speaker Pelosi has still not forwarded the impeachment charges to the Senate for trial.

Also, does he think that his proposal to build tunnels for the I-91/I-84 intersection in Hartford may have a better chance, now that the state DOT has paused a study focusing on the Hartford viaduct?