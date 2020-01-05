State Senator Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) talks about his hopes for healthcare reform this year, similar to what other states are doing. A key focus is seeking federal authorization to import lower priced-prescription drugs from Canada and perhaps other countries. Where does he stand on tolls, and the possible legalization of recreational marijuana in Connecticut??
The Real Story: State Sen. Kevin Kelly on healthcare, prescription prices, marijuana and tolls
-
The Real Story: Comptroller Kevin Lembo on CT’s red ink, and the cost of healthcare
-
‘OK boomer’: Millennial Republican responds to Kellyanne Conway’s concerns about marijuana
-
Joe Biden says he’s not ready to legalize marijuana over ‘gateway drug’ concerns
-
The Real Story: House Speaker on competing transportation funding plans
-
The Real Story: QU Law Prof. Bill Dunlap on trucks-only tolls
-
-
The Real Story: Rep. John Hampton on trucks-only tolls
-
The Real Story: Senator Len Fasano on the Governor’s “CT 2030” transportation plan
-
Over 500K pot vapes seized in 2 years as busts rise in US
-
The Real Story: Governor Lamont’s revised toll plan – a better plan?
-
Groundbreaking clinical trial aims to bring marijuana pills to market
-
-
Michigan, Illinois set to usher in recreational pot sales
-
State police K9s find 420 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop
-
Become a pot reviewer; Smoke weed every day and get paid up to $36K a year