The Real Story: State Sen. Kevin Kelly on healthcare, prescription prices, marijuana and tolls

Posted 3:58 PM, January 5, 2020, by , Updated at 03:59PM, January 5, 2020

State Senator Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) talks about his hopes for healthcare reform this year, similar to what other states are doing. A key focus is seeking federal authorization to import lower priced-prescription drugs from Canada and perhaps other countries. Where does he stand on tolls, and the possible legalization of recreational marijuana in Connecticut??

