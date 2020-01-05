Yard Goats hold tryouts for dance team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD- Ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats' 2020 season, the organization held tryouts for its dance team. Kids ages 10 to 18 were invited to audition for the team.

As one of the Hartford Yard Goats Foundation's programs, the team aims to give kids the opportunity to be part of the organization.

"It's a matter of being able to utilize this stadium and make the public, the community, the kids, feel like okay this is my ballpark as well," said Tiffany Young, executive director of the foundation.

Through dance, the kids are encouraged to express themselves, building their confidence in incredible ways.

"It builds their confidence,it builds their stamina, it builds their endurance, it builds their character," said choreographer Gabriel Francis of Studio8Sixty.

"It's kind of like everyone is cheering for you and you just kind of feel like, I don’t know, really good about it." said dancer Olivia Murrihy of Wethersfield.

It's also an opportunity to build connections with others they may not have gotten the chance to meet otherwise.

"They come from all over the state with various different backgrounds whether you’re talking about race, socioeconomic, different schools, so it’s really amazing to see them come together and really form these friendships," said Young.

"Performing with everybody else who’s also great dancers, it just feels the best," said Olivia Escobales, a dancer from New Britain.

To see the dance team in action, you can watch them at home games on Fridays.

