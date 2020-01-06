14 adults, 3 children displaced by Bridgeport fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- A total of 17 people were displaced by a fire Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to a home on Maplewood Avenue on calls of a fire. They had received calls that there were people inside the home.

No one was injured in the fire but 14 adults and three children were displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. The Greater Bridgeport Transit was also called to provide a temporary shelter due to the low temperatures.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.