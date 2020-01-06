× 5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported

Author: DANICA COTO Associated Press

A 5.8-magnitude quake has jolted Puerto Ricans out of their beds as the strongest quake yet to hit the U.S. territory that has been shaking for the past week.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck Monday morning just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth of more than 6 miles. There was no tsunami threat.

The earthquake had been initially reported as a 5.7 magnitude but has since been upgraded.

Angel Vazquez, emergency management director for the southern coastal city of Ponce, told The Associated Press that power outages were reported in some parts of Puerto Rico following the quake.

Small landslides closed some roads on the south coast.

USGS has slightly upgraded the Puerto Rican earthquake this morning to a magnitude 5.8 as reports of structural damage (like in this video) are coming in. https://t.co/ayM3NpgbML — Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) January 6, 2020