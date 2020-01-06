× AP source: Cowboys agree to hire Mike McCarthy as coach, succeeding Jason Garrett

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys made official Sunday night what they had already signaled: Jason Garrett is out as coach.

Garrett was informed he wouldn’t be back for a 10th full season on the same day the Cowboys finished an interview with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers on Dallas’ home field nine years ago.

McCarthy is now in as the new coach of the Dallas Cowboys, sources say.

This is a developing story.