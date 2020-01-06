AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
AP source: Cowboys agree to hire Mike McCarthy as coach, succeeding Jason Garrett

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the second half against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 23, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys made official Sunday night what they had already signaled: Jason Garrett is out as coach.

Garrett was informed he wouldn’t be back for a 10th full season on the same day the Cowboys finished an interview with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers on Dallas’ home field nine years ago.

McCarthy is now in as the new coach of the Dallas Cowboys, sources say.

