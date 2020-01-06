Bridgeport police officer prevents crash

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
BRIDGEPORT — For any parent, school pickup and drop-off can be a busy and stressful time.  On December 16, Bridgeport School Resource Officer Carlos Carmo Jr. went above and beyond the call of duty.

Around 2:30 p.m. that day, officer Carmo saw a black SUV rolling downhill on Boston Avenue during school dismissal. The car had two people inside, but both were sitting in passenger seats. There was no driver.

Officer Carmo chased the car and was able to stop it completely. No one was injured.

On December 23, Chief Perez, Assistant Chief Rebeca Garcia, and  Mayor Joe Ganim meet with officer Carmo to acknowledge his accomplishment.

