Chance for AM snow showers; mostly cloudy with some sun this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a chance for some light snow for this morning's commute. While it has been scattered across the area, a coating in some spots is possible. It will not be much but given the timing it could slow things down during the morning commute.

After noon, any snow showers should start to leave the area, leading to some clearing skies and temperatures in the low/mid 40s. Overall, the day will be mostly cloudy, but the better chance for sun is later in the daytime.

There's another chance for snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. Latest computer models show a storm tracking off the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday, bringing us the in the northeast the chance for a period of snow (mixing with rain on the shore). Everything should taper off by Wednesday morning, as we'll see sunshine for the day on Wednesday. If the storm tracks further south, than we miss the accumulating snows. Snow-lovers, while there is some hope, don't get too excited about this one because temps will warm in the 40s and 50s by next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: AM light snow, then partly cloudy. High: 35-40.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow developing by evening and continuing at night. High: 40.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for morning snow/mix, then clearing. High: Mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Chance late showers. High: 40s

SATURDAY: Rain, mild. High: 50s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli