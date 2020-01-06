× Connecticut lawmakers pass settlement with state hospitals

HARTFORD — Connecticut lawmakers have approved a long-awaited settlement that Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s office recently reached with hospitals regarding a contentious tax.

Passage of the deal means Connecticut will no longer be potentially exposed to as much as $4 billion in liability.

The hospital deal received unanimous support in both the House of Representatives and Senate during Wednesday’s special session.

Lawmakers have also passed legislation that addresses concerns raised by restaurant owners facing class action lawsuits over state wage and hour rules.

Several Democratic senators who opposed the bill say it could unfairly prevent workers from seeking unpaid wages.