East Hartford K9s to compete in A&E’s ‘America’s Top Dog’

EAST HARTFORD — Two K9 officers from East Hartford is set to compete in the new A&E show, “America’s Top Dog.”

The show premieres on January 8 at 9 p.m.

East Hartford police said that they do not know when their teams will be featured but will keep the public informed when the info is available.

K9s Capo and Casus are representing Connecticut in the competition. East Hartford is the only department with more than one team selected.

Each episode will have four police K9 teams and one civilian team will face off for the title of “Top Dog” in three rounds. The winner will receive $10,000 and additional $5,000 will be donated to an animal charity of the winner’s choice.

In the final week of competition, the previous weeks winners will return to compete for the title of “America’s Top Dog” and an additional $25,000.