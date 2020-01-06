× Fairfield announces firefighter exam applications are open

FAIRFIELD — Town officials announced that the Fire Department is inviting candidates interested a public safety career to participate in testing for Firefighting positions with the Fairfield Fire Department and 14 other department statewide. “Fire service careers are opportunities to work with men and women committed to service to the community. Firefighters provide important lifesaving services including firefighting, emergency medical service, technical rescue and hazardous material response.”

Applications may be submitted on-line at:

https://iosolutions.com/product/connecticut-firefighter-testing-consortium-application-2/ and find the job application for the Connecticut Firefighter Consortium Testing

Through successful participation in a written examination and interview process, applicants will qualify for up to 15 departments across the Connecticut. Please see the attachment for additional details or call this office.