Goodwin College reorganizes to become Goodwin University

EAST HARTFORD — Goodwin College is kicking off 2020 with an announcment of its transition to now Goodwin University

According to the university, over the past 20 years, both the school’s array of programs and its enrollment have continually expanded.

In the past decade alone, enrollment has increased nearly 110%, as its evolved from a technology training center into a institution of higher learning that offers certificate programs as well as associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees.

The transition includes Goodwin University reorganizing its five academic departments under three schools.

Goodwin University will consist of the School of Nursing and Health Professions, School of Business Technology and Advanced Manufacturing and the School of Applied Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.

“Becoming Goodwin University is a natural progression for our institution, our faculty, our staff, our supporters, and most of all, our students,” Goodwin University President Mark Scheinberg said.

University officials say while the Goodwin name and logo will change, its commitment to serving the community of Greater Hartford, the State of Connecticut, and the region’s businesses is unwavering.