× Gov. Cuomo proposes expansion of Penn Station

NEW YORK CITY — New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo proposed a major overhaul and expansion of Penn Station Monday.

Cuomo proposed creating the Empire Station Complex – a 21st century transit complex on Manhattan’s West Side. The plan would transform the existing Penn Station site, integrate the soon-to-be completed Moynihan Train Hall and acquire the block south of Penn Station to create an expanded, remodeled and interconnected train and subway complex.

The plan creates new, larger terminals, and will increase track and train capacity by 40 percent. “Critical components of the Empire Station Complex Plan include acquiring the property south of Penn Station to allow for the addition of at least eight new underground tracks that will boost Penn Station’s capacity by approximately 40 percent; exploring converting the MSG Theater on 8th Avenue into a world-class entrance into Penn Station.”

You can read more about the plans here.