Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren

Author: Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro and former Obama administration Housing and Urban Development secretary has endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren for the 2020 presidential election. Castro announced his endorsement in a video Monday morning.

“Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts,” Castro wrote in a tweet. “An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I’m proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. ”

In the video, Castro emphasizes all of the women who have helped him get to where he is today, including his grandmother Victoria.

Today I'm proud to endorse @ewarren for president. Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/xDvMEKqpF3 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2020

Castro recently dropped out of the presidential race. His poll numbers rarely rose above 2% support during the duration of his campaign, and failed to make the November and December debate stages. The former mayor of San Antonio, campaigned on reforming immigration policy and the criminal justice system.

Throughout his campaign, Castro, who was the only Latino candidate in the race, presented himself as the candidate that best represented the Hispanic community. His twin brother Joaquin is also in politics and is a Texas congressman.

Warren currently polls third behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.