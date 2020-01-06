Lamont signs bill settling restaurant wage issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- On January 6, Governor Ned Lamont signed a solution to the ongoing legal issue about wages earned by restaurant workers.

“This complex area of law governing wages earned by restaurant workers stirred up passions from those on all sides of the issue,” Governor Lamont said. “In the end, we were able to deliver a fair solution that strikes an appropriate balance that both ensures wages rightfully earned by employees are protected and provides some relief to restaurant owners who made good faith efforts to comply with the law."

The legislation was approved by both sides of the floor in both chambers of the Connecticut GA last month during a special session.

"I appreciate the efforts of legislators from both sides of the aisle in negotiating and reaching a compromise measure that avoids the legal and other issues that caused me to veto the prior proposal," said Lamont. "I also am grateful for the participation of the stakeholders on all sides of this issue who worked with my administration to come to a solution that I could sign into law.”

You can learn more about the bill by clicking here.