LISTEN: Police release 911 recording of East Haven arson investigation

EAST HAVEN — Police released the 911 recordings of an East Haven arson investigation January 6.

The fire happened on January 3, when a woman returned to her home on Henry Street and smelled smoke. She could hear the smoke detectors going off.

When East Haven Fire Department arrived, they found the fire contained to a small pile of combustible materials in a bedroom in the back of the house that contained no furniture. This is believed to have prevented the fire from becoming stronger.

In the 911 phone calls the woman tells the dispatcher that her house is on fire. “Our house is on fire,” said the homeowner. “There is a fire in my house.”

An investigation discovered that Joshua Miller, a former resident of the house, intentionally set the fire after retrieving personal belongings from the property.

Miller was placed under arrest and charged with: Arson in the Third Degree, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and Falsely Reporting in the Second Degree.

He was transported to the East Haven Police Department and was processed. Miller is currently being held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on January 15th at G.A. 23 in new Haven.

