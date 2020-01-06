× Macy’s Meriden location set to close

MERIDEN — A spokesperson for the Macy’s corporation announced Monday, that its stores location at Westfield Meriden mall will close.

A clearance sale will begin in January and run for about eight to 12 weeks.

Employees were told at an earlier time and will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Meriden community over the past 49 years,” said a spokesperson in a press release. “We look forward to continuing to do so at nearby Macy’s stores including Macy’s Brass Mill Center, Macy’s Westfarms Mall and Macy’s Pavilions at Buckland Hills as well as online at macys.com. In addition, Macy’s Backstage customers may continue to enjoy the Backstage selection at Macy’s Brass Mill Center and Macy’s Pavilions at Buckland Hills.”