AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Milford PD on scene of water main break; expect delays and detours

Posted 6:51 AM, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 09:43AM, January 6, 2020

Credit: @MilfordCT_PD

MILFORD — Milford Police said they are on the scene of a water main break at Wayne Road and Cora Place.

Crews from the Regional Water Authority were also called to the scene. It’s unclear how many homes may be affected by the break.

At this time, Water Authority officials say the break will be fixed within 4-6 hours.

Police people to expect detours and delays.

They ask people to avoid the area or use alternate routes.

 

 

Google Map for coordinates 41.244408 by -72.997077.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.