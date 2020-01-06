× Milford PD on scene of water main break; expect delays and detours

MILFORD — Milford Police said they are on the scene of a water main break at Wayne Road and Cora Place.

Crews from the Regional Water Authority were also called to the scene. It’s unclear how many homes may be affected by the break.

At this time, Water Authority officials say the break will be fixed within 4-6 hours.

Police people to expect detours and delays.

They ask people to avoid the area or use alternate routes.

Milford PD is currently at a water main break on Wayne Rd @ Cora PL Crews from the RWA are being sent to the scene. Expect detours and delays. Avoid the area or use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/U8sqQcn1yh — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) January 6, 2020