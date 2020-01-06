× New tax and convenience fee on parking begins February 1 in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Starting February 1, a new 6.35% sale tax will go into effect on parking services, including the self-service metered parking facilities in the Town of West Hartford.

The sales tax will be collected by the town of West Hartford and then handed over to the state. West Hartford will not receive any of the proceeds from the tax.

”The Town has determined that the most efficient way to collect this tax is to add 10-cents to the base hourly parking rate. To be clear, parking rates in Town have not increased; the 10-cents per hour increase is for the State-mandated sales tax. Posted parking rates will now read $1.60 per hour, as opposed to the prior charge of $1.50 per hour,” said Matt Hart, Town Manager.

There will also be a 25 cents convenience fee on credit card transactions. West Hartford defends this decision by saying that each time someone paid with a credit card, the town would have to pay bank fees.

“Bank fees comprise the highest annual expense payable to a single vendor,” said Brooke Nelson, Municipal Parking Operations Manager.

If you pay with cash, you will not have to pay a convenience fee.

Mr. Hart added, “We are breaking out the convenience fee as a separate charge in order to ensure that the Parking Fund remains viable.”

Anyone who uses PassportParking, will pay $1.60 per hour plus a 25-cent app fee and the new 25-cent convenience fee per parking session. Monthly permit holders will now have to pay $110.00 base rate plus $6.99 sales tax and the new 25-cent convenience fee.

The town is working with vendors to adjust the kiosks and signage.