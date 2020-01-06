New Year’s treat: $6 meal deal at DQ on Monday

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday starts off with a $6 Meal Deal, which is available all day long at participating DQ locations nationwide.

“For just $6 (excluding taxes), fans have their choice of savory all white meat DQ Chicken Strips paired with a choice of dipping sauce, or a juicy 1/3 lb. Double Cheeseburger made with 100 percent beef and topped with melted cheese, pickles, ketchup and mustard on a toasted bun. The $6 Meal Deal is served with full-size fries, beverage and a small sundae. ”

More info here 

 

