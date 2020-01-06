× Pier 1 plans to close up to 450 stores

Pier 1 Imports announced Monday that they “intend to reduce its store footprint by up to 450 locations.”

The company cited numerous factors in its decision including, a decrease in sales by 11.4% compared to the third quarter of the fiscal 2019 and inventory of $328.9 million, down about 15.3% year-over-year.

Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, said, “Fiscal third quarter sales and margins remained under pressure as we completed our efforts to clear out non-go-forward merchandise. Looking ahead, we believe that we will deliver improved financial results over time as we realize the benefits of our business transformation and cost-reduction initiatives. To further advance our progress, we are announcing additional actions today that will enable us to move forward with an appropriately sized store footprint and operating structure as an omni-channel retailer, and better position Pier 1 to meet our customers where they shop.”

There are currently 13 stores located in Connecticut: Glastonbury, Newington, South Windsor, Avon, Bristol, Enfield, Hamden, Branford, Southbury, Old Saybrook, Milford, Danbury and Fairfield.

The company did not say in its press release which stores will be impacted.

