Police identify man who died in Milford police custody after traffic stop

MILFORD — Connecticut State Police say a 31-year-old man who died in police custody was observed at a hospital for five hours the night before he was found unresponsive in a police department cell.

State police identified the man on Monday as Justin Griffin, who was pulled over for speeding in Milford on Saturday afternoon and detained because of an arrest warrant.

Police say he became lethargic while being booked and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital’s Milford campus, where he was observed for five hours and released back to Milford police.

Griffin was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning and later pronounced dead.