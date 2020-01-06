Before and after: Popular Puerto Rican landmark destroyed in earthquake

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Posted 7:08 PM, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 07:36PM, January 6, 2020

GUAYANILLA, PUERTO RICO — The 5.8 magnitude earthquake that shook southern Puerto Rico destroyed a beloved natural landmark on the coast.

Punta Ventana, translated to Window Point, is a natural window through a rock formation off of Guayanilla. After the earthquake, the window was gone.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was centered about 9 miles south of Guayanilla at a depth of about 3.7 miles below ground.

No major injuries were reported according to Puerto Rico’s Director of Emergency Management.

Popular tourist landmark Punta Ventana, is destroyed after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020. – A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020, toppling some structures and causing power outages and small landslides but there were no reports of casualties, the US Geological Survey said. The quake, just off the US territory’s southern Caribbean coastline, was felt throughout much of the island, including the capital San Juan. Some 250,000 customers were hit by electric power outages after the quake, which struck at 6:32 am local time (1032GMT). (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

