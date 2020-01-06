Before and after: Popular Puerto Rican landmark destroyed in earthquake

GUAYANILLA, PUERTO RICO — The 5.8 magnitude earthquake that shook southern Puerto Rico destroyed a beloved natural landmark on the coast.
Punta Ventana, translated to Window Point, is a natural window through a rock formation off of Guayanilla. After the earthquake, the window was gone.
According to the USGS, the earthquake was centered about 9 miles south of Guayanilla at a depth of about 3.7 miles below ground.
No major injuries were reported according to Puerto Rico’s Director of Emergency Management.
