Puritan Furniture in West Hartford set to close after 88 years

WEST HARTFORD -- After almost a century of business, Puritan Furniture is going out of business.

Owner Bruce Singer made the announcement January 6. Singer is the second-generation owner of the family business. Puritan Furniture is one of the largest independent retail store in New England.

“I have had the distinct pleasure and privilege of serving so many wonderful customers in Connecticut and surrounding states over the years, including second and third generation families who shopped with their parents at Puritan when they were kids," said Singer. "I am also thankful for the many dedicated people who have worked with me.”

Singer has been president of the company for over 30 years.

A going-out-of-business-sale will be held on January 9 at 1061 New Britain Avenue.

William Singer began Superior Upholstery Co. in 1931 before opening Puritan Furniture Mart in 1938.