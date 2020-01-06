× Restaurant owner helps man escape car before train collision

REDDING — A restaurant owner helped a man escape a car just before it was hit by a commuter train in Connecticut. Pizzeria owner Tom Costanzo told Hearst Connecticut Media that the car got stuck on the Metro-North Railroad tracks Saturday night as the driver was trying to turn into his restaurant’s driveway in Redding.

The man was still in the car when Costanzo went to help him.

Then the train crossing arms came down.

Costanzo said he yelled at the driver to get out of the car, which the driver did.

Then the train collided with the vehicle. No one was injured.

41.304540 -73.392898