Social media helped identify Hamden fatal shooting suspect

HAMDEN - It’s unclear whether the victim of a recent fatal Hamden shooting, during a drug deal gone bad, knew that a passenger in his car had arranged the sale of some marijuana.

20-year-old Pharoh Jackson, of New Haven, who has served time for multiple felony convictions in the past, is being held on $2 million bond, charged with the murder of a man it’s uncertain whether he knew.

Hamden police say on Friday night, December 27, 35-year-old Corey Gomes of Hamden and a cousin pulled into the Xpress Fuel station, on Dixwell Avenue, to buy some rolling papers so they could smoke marijuana.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the cousin told police another car pulled up next to them, next to this air pump station. The passenger got out and jumped into Gomes‘s car and held a gun to Gomes and said “I’m going to need everything you two got.”

Allegedly, an altercation started and that’s when Gomes was shot to death.

It wasn’t until next day that Handen police learned Gomes cousin knew who the gunman was. Police were told the gunman goes by the Facebook name of “Honchoganging Nore”.

Hamden police say their investigation revealed that Facebook page belongs to Pharoh Jackson.

Hamden police received a search warrant to search the phone of Corey Gomes’ cousin, which revealed texts back-and-forth about a proposed marijuana sale between Gomes cousin and Jackson at the Xpress Fuel the night the shooting occurred.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, police found marijuana throughout the car that Gomes was shot in.