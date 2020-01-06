AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
State lawmaker charged with DUI returned to leadership post

Posted 1:26 PM, January 6, 2020

HARTFORD — A West Hartford lawmaker charged with drunken driving in October has been returned to a leadership post on the legislature’s Public Safety and Security Committee.

Rep. Joe Verrengia was suspended from the co-chairmanship of the panel after his arrest.

The West Hartford Democrat and retired police officer has since completed the state’s alcohol education program for first-time DUI offenders, which will lead to the charge being dismissed in November if he completes a probationary period.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz recently restored him to the leadership post.

The Public Safety and Security Committee deals with law enforcement, gambling and alcohol policies.

