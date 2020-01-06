State Police release body cam footage from officer involved shooting in Ansonia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANSONIA — Connecticut State Police released body-cam footage Monday from three separate cameras which were activated during a fatal officer involved shooting.

They said the footage is just one part of the on-going investigation after the incident on Myrtle Avenue on January 2.

"The video file being released contains all three body-worn camera videos. The first video is from Officer Brendon Nelson’s body-worn camera. The second video is from Officer Wojciech Podgorski’s body-worn camera. The third video is from Sergeant Christopher Flynn’s body-worn camera," officials said in a statement.

The video is very graphic. You can see the entire video here.

Authorities identified the man Sunday who was shot to death by police last week when officials say he charged at officers with a knife in his hand.

State police said Saturday that 30-year-old Michael Gregory, of Ansonia, was the person killed by Ansonia police Thursday.

Officials also named the officers involved in the confrontation: Sgt. Christopher Flynn and Officers Brendon Nelson and Wojciech Podgorski.

Authorities did not say which of the officers fired their guns. Police previously said one of the officers fired at least one shot when Gregory charged at police at his estranged girlfriend’s home.