Suspect arrested in connection with October Berlin fatal hit and run

Posted 11:32 AM, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 11:34AM, January 6, 2020

BERLIN — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit and run from October last year.

Officials said Emanuel Story, 31, of Berlin was arrested and charged with Evading Responsibility. Story was released after posting a $100,000 court set bond and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court New Britain on January 17.

Janine Wiktor, 58, of New Britain, died of injuries she suffered on October 16. Police said Wiktor was hit and killed on New Britain Road by the Prentice Place Condominiums. Police have released photos of a suspect vehicle in a fatal hit and run. Police believe the pickup truck shown in the photos was involved.

Police said the truck travelled through the parking lot of McDonalds restaurant at 185 New Britain Road.

