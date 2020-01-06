Three Kings Day makes Monday “Hump Day” in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – January 6th might mean back to work for the majority of us but, in some Connecticut communities, January 6th means a chance to celebrate with gifts and toys.

With a procession making its way down Park Road in Hartford, well wishers couldn’t miss the camels which are always the highlight of the parade.

Each year, hundreds show up in the South End of Hartford to usher in Three Kings Day, the holiday after Christmas in the Hispanic community that

recognizes the biblical tale of the Three Kings – or Wise Men – visiting the Baby Jesus soon after his birth. “Americans do it in December and we do it in January,” said Paul Caraballo from Hartford who was out helping to distribute toys to area kids.

The parade ended at the Arroyo Center in Pope Park where about 15 hundred kids were given toys by Catholic Charities and the Spanish-American Association.

Joel Cruz, the director for Hispanic Families at Catholic Charities said, “this goes beyond the toys, it’s real about us remembering that whether you’re from Puerto Rico, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, we want to keep our culture and keep our heritage going.”

Zandra Laureano, from Hartford, said “this is a day of giving,” then added, “I think Three Kings Day is for the children and for us who are children at heart.”