Town council approves extra funds for new Ledyard track and field

LEDYARD — The Ledyard Town Council approved extra funds to build a new track and field.

According to the New London Day, about $1.9 million was originally to be allocated from the Education Cost Sharing and Federal Impact Aid Grant revenue. However since there are drainage issues and sloping, more money was needed to fix the problems. These additional cost would bring the total to more than $2.5 million.

As part of the reconstruction, artificial turf would replace the grass.

You can read the whole town agenda by clicking here.

LHS Track and Field Project passed. Time to start digging and moving this forward. Happy that our students and community will be getting the opportunity to use a quality facility. Thank you Ledyard — Jay Hartling (@JasonHartling) January 7, 2020