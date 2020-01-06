× VERIFY: Congressman tweets fake photo of Obama with Iranian President

With tensions between Iran and the U.S. mounting, Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted a fake photo of President Obama shaking the Iranian President’s hand.

Author: Jason Puckett (TEGNA)

A debunked photo from 2015 got a second life on Monday, when Arizona Representative Paul Gosar tweeted it to his followers.”The world is a better place without these guys in power,” he wrote in the message.

The image depicts Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shaking President Barack Obama’s hand.

Only problem? The photo isn’t real.

The world is a better place without these guys in power. pic.twitter.com/gDoXQu9vO5 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2020

Rouhani’s image was edited on top of a real photo.

No, Congressman…that's not a real picture of President Obama meeting with President Rouhani. That's a photoshopped version of his photo with former Indian Prime Minister Singh.https://t.co/Q1RLfc24YW https://t.co/DjysW5GZy4 pic.twitter.com/GtW2vaAP4o — Jason Puckett (@JasonPuckettTV) January 6, 2020

The faked photo first surfaced in 2015, when someone took a picture of Obama shaking Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s hand.

At the time, the White House confirmed that Obama and Rouhani had never met.

Bottom line: The photo of Obama and Rouhani is false. It’s possible that Congressman Gosar knew that. He later added multiple tweets explaining why he posted the image.

2. The point remains to all but the dimmest: Obama coddled, appeased, nurtured and protected the worlds No. 1 sponsor of terror. The world is better without Obama as president. The world will be better off without Rouhani. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2020

Something you’d like VERIFIED? Click here to submit your story