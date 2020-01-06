× Wanted New Canaan sexual assault suspect arrested in New York

NEW CANAAN — Police announced a wanted sexual assault suspect was arrested in New York.

According to police, 31-year-old Leland Robinson was taken into custody in Brooklyn, New York by the FBI. The FBI Fugitive Task Force and the New Canaan Police Investigations Section worked together in a joint partnership.

Robinson was wanted by New Canaan police on the following charges:

Enticing a Minor by Computer

Sexual Assault, 2nd Degree

Sexual Assault, 4th Degree

Risk of Injury to a child

Police have not released any additional information at this time.