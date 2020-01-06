Wanted New Canaan sexual assault suspect arrested in New York
NEW CANAAN — Police announced a wanted sexual assault suspect was arrested in New York.
According to police, 31-year-old Leland Robinson was taken into custody in Brooklyn, New York by the FBI. The FBI Fugitive Task Force and the New Canaan Police Investigations Section worked together in a joint partnership.
Robinson was wanted by New Canaan police on the following charges:
- Enticing a Minor by Computer
- Sexual Assault, 2nd Degree
- Sexual Assault, 4th Degree
- Risk of Injury to a child
Police have not released any additional information at this time.
41.146763 -73.494844