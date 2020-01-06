Wanted New Canaan sexual assault suspect arrested in New York

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
January 6, 2020, by

Leland Robinson

NEW CANAAN — Police announced a wanted sexual assault suspect was arrested in New York.

According to police, 31-year-old Leland Robinson was taken into custody in Brooklyn, New York by the FBI. The FBI Fugitive Task Force and the New Canaan Police Investigations Section worked together in a joint partnership.

Robinson was wanted by New Canaan police on the following charges:

  • Enticing a Minor by Computer
  • Sexual Assault, 2nd  Degree
  • Sexual Assault, 4th Degree
  • Risk of Injury to a child

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

