Woman seriously injured after being stabbed in Westport parking lot; Suspect under arrest

WESTPORT — A woman sustained serious injuries after she was stabbed in a parking lot Monday afternoon. A suspect is under arrest.

Police said around 1:06pm, officers were called to the parking lot of and office building at 1137 Post Road East, for a report of a stabbing that had occurred at that location. Callers said a man had stabbed a woman within the parking lot and took off in a vehicle.

Police said the woman did not know her attacker. Police said the attack appears random, and the motive is unclear

Officials said the woman was treated for multiple stab wounds and suffered serious injuries. She was taken to Norwalk Hospital for further treatment.

Police said, “Callers provided a description of the suspect as well as of his vehicle. Patrol units immediately set a perimeter around the area in an attempt to locate the suspect. A Westport officer then observed the suspect’s vehicle traveling southbound on the Sherwood Island Connector a short time after the initial report was received. He came to an immediate stop when signaled and was compliant with officers at the scene. ”

Police are investigating the incident.