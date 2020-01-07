A June feeling in January for avid Connecticut golfers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLINGTON — For die hard golfers, the season doesn’t need to stop, that is if the weather cooperates. At Rolling Meadows Country Club in Ellington, the course mission is to get golfers on the greens if snow doesn’t interfere with their plans.

Typically, in January, golf isn’t an option in Ellington, but this year, players took to the tees on a sunny Tuesday.

“We’re open now, it’s January 7th,” said Steve Carle who is now in his fourth season as the head PGA Professional at Rolling Meadows.

After sending a drive streaming down the fairway on the 10th hole at Rolling Meadows, Mike Koblosh, from Enfield said, “If I could play 12 months out of the year I’d be playing but this is New England so you take what you can get."

On the 2nd hole, Scott Gayton, from Ellington was happy to be part of a foursome and taking their best shots on the course. “I’m loving this and it will be good next week too, so we will be out again.”

