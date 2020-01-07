× Another suspect arrested in connection with Waterbury Wall Street homicide

WATERBURY — A third person was arrested in connection with Waterbury Wall Street homicide investigation.

On December 7, officers responded to a home on Wall Street after receiving a call of a gunshot. When police arrived to the house, the found Denis Rogers-Rollins shot in the chest.

Rogers-Rollins was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Shavonnah Draper and Howard Jefferson were both arrested about a week apart from each other in connection with the homicide.

A month later, Gonzalo Diaz of Bridgeport was arrested.

Diaz, 44, is facing several charged including felony murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He is being held on bond and is scheduled to be in court January 8.