BREAKING NEWS: Fotis Dulos in custody, facing ‘murder’ charge says attorney; two others expected to be arrested

Fotis Dulos was placed in custody Tuesday morning by police at his Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington.

Fotis Dulos‘ attorney Norm Pattis says he has not seen the arrest warrant on which Dulos was taken into custody, however was told Dulos will be charged with murder.

Pattis also said two additional individuals will reportedly be arrested for conspiracy to commit murder.

Pattis did not name the other people who may be arrested.

Pattis told reporters “we welcome this fight and believe we will win.”

Pattis says credible rumors Tuesday morning led him to Dulos’ Jefferson Crossing home. He beat State Police who were also en route to the home by 10 minutes. He believes bond will be set at $6 million. It can not be posted until after Dulos is arraigned. Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn’t been seen since. Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail. Police allege Fotis Dulos and Troconis went to Hartford to dispose of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer Dulos’ blood on them.

New Canaan Police tweeted shortly after Dulos' arrest:

State Police say an update will be provided by Troop B in Bridgeport later this afternoon.

We’ve received many inquiries regarding State Police activity in Farmington. An update will be provided at Troop G Bridgeport later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/X02CmM4XOd — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2020

This is a developing story.

