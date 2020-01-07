Arrests made in the Dulos case
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Connecticut Puerto Rican community concerned after multiple earthquakes shake the island

Posted 1:21 PM, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 01:22PM, January 7, 2020

Power outages and damage to homes and buildings were reported near Puerto Rico's southern coast after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake and several other strong tremors rocked the island.

HARTFORD —  For two days, the island of Puerto Rico has been rocked by multiple earthquakes and aftershocks.

The Puerto Rican community in Connecticut has been on edge and concerned about family members and friends that live on the island.

“My mom was very scared she was outside  and it’s been happening every  half an hour to 20 minutes ..it’s been shaking like crazy,” says Carmen Echevarría, from Hartford, CT.

Damage has been recorded near the island’s southern coast. Residents in Puerto Rico have reported that buildings have collapsed and that people have been trapped underneath debris. As a precaution the island shut down power for several hours.  People in Connecticut says it’s difficult seeing their family go through such a difficult time at their beloved island.

“From the storm and now the earthquakes Puerto Rico is still suffering,” says Jimmy Crespo, from Hartford.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.