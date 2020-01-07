× Connecticut Puerto Rican community concerned after multiple earthquakes shake the island

HARTFORD — For two days, the island of Puerto Rico has been rocked by multiple earthquakes and aftershocks.

The Puerto Rican community in Connecticut has been on edge and concerned about family members and friends that live on the island.

“My mom was very scared she was outside and it’s been happening every half an hour to 20 minutes ..it’s been shaking like crazy,” says Carmen Echevarría, from Hartford, CT.

Damage has been recorded near the island’s southern coast. Residents in Puerto Rico have reported that buildings have collapsed and that people have been trapped underneath debris. As a precaution the island shut down power for several hours. People in Connecticut says it’s difficult seeing their family go through such a difficult time at their beloved island.

“From the storm and now the earthquakes Puerto Rico is still suffering,” says Jimmy Crespo, from Hartford.