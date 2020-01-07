Fotis Dulos’ attorney ready to fight murder charge in bond hearing Wednesday 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT - Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis and Ken Mawhinney were all arrested and brought to State Police in Bridgeport.

Each were eventually transferred to different facilities.

State Police said in a news conference Tuesday they want to be as transparent as possible but cannot since they have to obey the gag order.

"On January 7th, 2020 western district in conjunction with central district major crime detectives were able to get enough evidence to effect the arrest of three following individuals," said TFC Christine Jeltema of the Connecticut State Police.

Dulos was arrested at his Jefferson Crossing home in the morning. He was charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping. Dulos' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Dulos' civil attorney and close friend Kenr Mawhinney was then arrested and also charged with conspiracy.

FOX61 captured all of three being escorted by police into their cruisers. Mawhinney's head turned away from our camera.

Troconis was brought to the York Correctional Facility in Niantic and Dulos and Mawhinny were transported to McDougall-Walker Correctional in Suffield where they will spend the night before their arraignment on Wednesday.

Dulos' attorney Norm Pattis addressed the cameras multiple times Tuesday and said his client is innocent.

"They come as a relief because after months of listening to innuendo suggestions and rumor, we now have something to shoot at and we intend to begin firing those shots at Mr. Dulos’ bond hearing tomorrow morning. "The state of Connecticut’s picked this fight. The state of Connecticut sought a gag order. The state of Connecticut has thrice now driven a dagger into the presumption of innocence and into the heart of Mr. Dulos," said Pattis.

When asked if the charges were enough to convince Pattis Jennifer is dead, Pattis said he is uncertain.

"I don’t know whether she’s dead or alive. There’s circumstantial evidence that she may well be dead. I’ve got to see the quantity of that," added Pattis.

Pattis' only concern is Mawhinney being off-limits now because he was a prime witness in the case. Overall, Pattis expressed confidence in winning and shame for the state.

"If this is all the state’s got, we wonder why they even bothered," added Pattis.

All three are expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Stamford.

Pattis believed Dulos will post his $6 dollar bond.

Troconis and Mawhinny's bonds are each set at $2 dollars.

