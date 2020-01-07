× Hartford Yard Goats hired Southington native as manger for 2020 season

HARTFORD — The Hartford Yard Goats announced January 7 that Southington native and former Major Leaguer, Chris Denorfia, as their new manager for the 2020 season.

“We are excited to welcome Chris back to Connecticut and to our Yard Goats family,” Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. “I look forward to working with Chris and having him part of our wonderful community which he knows well. He will love the energy that our fans bring to each game at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.”

Denorfia grew up in Southington and played ten years in the Majors on five clubs, including the Chicago Cubs in 2015. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 19th round in 2002.

“Chris brings a unique set of experiences to our organization having recently played several years of Major League Baseball and working this past season as a Major League staff member in another organization,” Colorado Rockies Assistant GM, Player Development Zach Wilson said. “These experiences, along with his passion for the game, eagerness to grow, local upbringing, and strong character, combine to make him a great fit for the Colorado Rockies as manager of the Hartford Yard Goats.”

Denorfia comes to Rockies organization after spending time in Chicago working as a Quality Assurance coach on Joe Maddon’s staff. He is the fourth manager to work for the Yard Goats.