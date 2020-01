Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR -- Two lanes are back open on I-91 south between exits 40 and 38a following a crash.

The crash involved two tractor-trailers which then lead to a truck fire.

DEEP is on scene cleaning up diesel fuel and fire foam.

One fatality has been in the crash, and the coroner has arrived on scene. There is no identification at this time.

Fire trucks are gone but burnt trucks and PD remain. Troop H says highway could be closed for hours @FOX61News @maggieslysz pic.twitter.com/ttksV1eeeT — Ali Warshavsky (@Ali_Warshavsky) January 7, 2020