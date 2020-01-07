PD: Fotis Dulos charged with murder, capital murder; Michelle Troconis charged with conspiracy to commit murder

State Police announced Tuesday afternoon that Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis face charges in connection to the missing person case of Jennifer Dulos.

Police said Fotis Dulos has been charged with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping. He faces a court-set bond of $6 million.

Michelle Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder with a court set bond of $2 million.

Read the arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos:

Both have been taken to state police barracks in Bridgeport.

Lee Gold, a lawyer for Bloomfield lawyer Kent Mawhinney, who represented Fotis Dulos with civil matters, says state police had shown up at his office. Mawhinney's location is unknown at this time, but Gold says there is an active warrant out for Mawhinney but does not know what the charges are.

State Police are expected to hold a press conference about the arrests at 3 p.m.

A statement was released by close friend Carrie Luft on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Farber-Dulos:

Above all we thank the Connecticut State Police and the New Canaan Police Department, as well as the assisting local departments, for their tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work that have led to these arrests. Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss. We believe the arrest warrants will speak for themselves, and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you.

When speaking with Pattis, he said he does not expect Dulos to make it to court today and will likely be in court tomorrow.

Dulos is being held on a $6 million bond, and Pattis said he hopes that Dulos will make bond.

Pattis also reported that Dulos is 'somber' following the arrest.

Pattis says credible rumors Tuesday morning led him to Dulos' Jefferson Crossing home. He beat State Police who were also en route to the home by 10 minutes.

Jennifer Farber-Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn't been seen since. Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail. Police allege Fotis Dulos and Troconis went to Hartford to dispose of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer's blood on them. Connecticut Coalition against Domestic Violence's chief executive officer, Karen Jarmoc also released a statement following the arrests and charges: "Jennifer Farber Dulos was one of 14 individuals killed by an intimate partner in Connecticut in 2019. We applaud the arrest of those suspected of involvement in her death and thank all of the law enforcement agencies, federal, state and local, and the State's Attorney's office for their diligence in ensuring that these persons are held accountable for their deplorable actions." "Foremost, let us all take a moment to remember Jennifer and all of those we have lost to domestic violence. A gaping hole has been left in the lives of her five children, her mother, and all of her friends and family. Jennifer loved her children fiercely and they have been robbed of irreplaceable experiences with her because of someone else's desire to have permanent and absolute control. This trauma will forever impact each of their lives." "The arrest, in this case, comes on the heels of several intimate partner homicides and near-deaths in December. In 2019, 11 women and 3 men were victims of intimate partner homicide. The homicides were committed by 13 men and 1 woman and included 2 murder-suicides both committed by male perpetrators. Weapons or method of homicide include firearms (4 cases), knives (6 cases), strangulation (2 cases), blunt object (1 case), and an unknown weapon in 1 case." "On average, nearly 14 individuals, mostly women, are killed in Connecticut each year by their partner. CCADV monitors intimate partner homicides through its Domestic Violence Fatality Review Task Force. The Task Force seeks to understand trends in intimate partner homicides and spur action to make a change within the many systems positioned to impact the violence before it turns deadly. Click here to view the 2017 – 2018 Task Force Report." "If you are experiencing abuse and control at home, please know that help is available. You do not have to do this by yourself. Domestic violence can escalate quickly. If you feel like something is wrong, please call us. Domestic violence advocates are available through CT Safe Connect to talk with you, offer resources that can help keep you safe, and connect you to your local domestic violence organization for ongoing support." Safe Connect advocates are available via call, text, chat or email 24 hours per day, 7 days per week at (888) 774-2900 or www.CTSafeConnect.org.

New Canaan Police tweeted shortly after Dulos' arrest:

State Police say an update will be provided by Troop B in Bridgeport later this afternoon.

We’ve received many inquiries regarding State Police activity in Farmington. An update will be provided at Troop G Bridgeport later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/X02CmM4XOd — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2020

This is a developing story.